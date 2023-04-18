Netflix Tumbles After Top-Line & Subscriber Miss; Slashed Forward Guidance

Netflix shares are sliding after hours following a top-line miss, sub-addition miss, and forward guidance cut.

First things first, revenues missed expectations but EPS beat...

*NETFLIX 1Q REV. $8.16B, EST. $8.18B *NETFLIX 1Q EPS $2.88, EST. $2.86

Sub-additions rose less than expected...

*NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING PAID NET CHANGE +1.75M, EST. +2.41M *NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING PAID MEMBERSHIPS 232.5M, EST. 233.0M

And to add to the pain, they cut guidance for Q2...

*NETFLIX SEES 2Q REV. $8.24B, EST. $8.47B *NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS $2.84, EST. $3.08 *NETFLIX SEES 2Q PAID NET ADDS `ROUGHLY SIMILAR' TO 1Q

This has sent the stock plummeting 12% lower after hours...

This is the second year in a row where Netflix has gotten off to a shaky start.

Finally, right before earnings, Netflix announced that after a 25 year run, they've decided to wind down DVD.com later this year.

Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home - and they paved the way for the shift to streaming.