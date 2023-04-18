The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Officials Scrambling After Error Is Discovered on Ballots Already Mailed to Thousands of Voters

Nearly 20,000 voters in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, may have to vote for a second time this month after an error on their mail-in ballots required that their first ballots be […] The post Officials Scrambling After Error Is Discovered on Ballots Already Mailed to Thousands of Voters appeared first on The Western Journal.


