Republicans Set To Block Feinstein Judiciary Replacement

Senate Democrats' plan to replace Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee has run into a brick wall, thanks to at least seven Republican members who say they won't consent to the naming of a "temporary" substitute.

Last week, we'd reported that the ailing, failing Feinstein had announced she would temporarily step down from the powerful Senate Judiciary committee so a replacement could be named -- and so the Biden administration can continue stacking federal benches with diversity-hire leftists.

For two months and counting, Feinstein has been in San Francisco, battling a difficult shingles infection. People who've recently visited her told Politico that it's taken a heavy toll on Feinstein. The oldest member of Congress, she'll turn 90 on June 22.

Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin's agenda is being thwarted by Feinstein's lengthy absence (AP photo)

While her absence makes things generally difficult for Senate Democrats, it's a thrown a huge wrench in the federal judiciary nomination process, since nominees must first advance from the Judiciary Committee before they can go to the floor for a vote. As a result, committee chairman Dick Durbin has chosen to forego committee votes, draining the pipeline of left-wing nominees.

Temporarily replacing Feinstein requires approval of the full Senate, where Democrats only have a 51-49 edge -- but with Feinstein out, it's just a 50-49 lead.

“We think the Republicans should allow a temporary replacement till she returns," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "I hope the Republicans will join us in making sure this happens, since it is the only right and fair thing to do.”

Texas Republican and Judiciary committee member John Cornyn doesn't see it that way, telling NBC News:

“These are, by definition, the most controversial nominees. And if Democrats are depending strictly on their own party-line vote to get them out of committee— I don’t think there’s any appetite on our side to help what we consider to be controversial or unqualified nominees to get confirmed."

The first speed bump will come when the motion is put forward seeking unanimous consent. It only takes one Republican to object and require a roll call vote. Democrats will then run into rules that will require 10 Republicans to support making the Judiciary substitution.

Already, at least seven Republicans have said they'll stand in the way: Cornyn, Thom Tillis (NC), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Tom Cotton (AR), Deb Fischer (NE), Shelley Capito (WV) and Joni Ernst (IA).

"This is, it turns out, unprecedented."-Senate Judiciary Republican Cornyn from Senate floor opposing Schumer's plan to temporarily replace Sen. Feinstein (D-CA) on the committee. "Never, not once, have we allowed temporary substitutes on cmtes. & now is not the time to start." pic.twitter.com/o66MGEKZip — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 17, 2023

Republicans' blocking of a "temporary replacement" will put even more pressure on Feinstein to resign from the Senate altogether.

Given widespread reporting of her pre-shingles mental decline, which includes episodes of bufuddlement, failure to remember meetings and conversations -- and even the apparent failure to remember her announcement that she won't seek re-election -- that would seem to be a reasonable thing to do.

What's happening is devastatingly sad for a number of reasons, but we need to acknowledge what is happening.



When I very briefly spoke with Sen. Feinstein on the Hill in early February, she introduced herself to me as "Mayor Feinstein" and I can't ignore that. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) April 17, 2023

Two Democratic House members called for her resignation last week; expect more to pile on as the Judiciary impasse continues.

"We're going to need her vote eventually," said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. However, "if this goes on month after month after month, then she’s going to have to make a decision with her family and her friends about what her future holds, because this isn’t just about California, it’s about the nation.”

However, Roll Call reports that even a Feinstein resignation may not be the cure many Democrats think it is, "since the measure to seat a successor appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would also be debatable."

"We'll cross that bridge...when we come to it," said Cornyn. "We look forward to seeing her back."