So, is the Public Flocking to Buy Bud Light Because of Fake Woman Dylan Mulvaney?

Well…..it was supposed to be. It has now been nearly two weeks since Dylan Mulvaney, a dude who claims to be a woman and demands that we all play along, became the face of Bud Light solely because of his delusions and fantasies. Bud Light Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid has explained that she took this …



Read More...