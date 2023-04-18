The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Southwest Airlines Grounds All US Departures After “Computer Issue”

April 18, 2023
Update (1115ET):

Southwest Airlines released a statement that blames a vendor firewall failure for nationwide groundings. 

ABC News' Sam Sweeney reports all Southwest Airlines flights are grounded due to a computer issue. He said the airline paused operations this morning. As of 1030 ET, about 795 flights were delayed. 

CNBC is also reporting the widespread technical issue with the airline. 

The FAA tweeted moments ago, "Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline's departures." 

Southwest Airlines told customers:

"We're aware of intermittent issues with our website and mobile app, but we're working hard in making sure our Customers have full capabilities on our site. Updates will be communicated when the site is fully functional." 

Shares of Southwest are down more than 2.5%. 

A parking lot of Southwest planes was spotted in Nashville. 

Travel pains for Southwest customers will be felt throughout the day. 

People are stuck on planes. 

This is the second time Southwest has been hit by large-scale computer problems resulting in delays and/or cancelations within four months.

... Paging US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 

