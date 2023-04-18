US Establishment Admits: “Weaponization” Of The Dollar Could Backfire

The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen has admitted that the “weaponization” of the U.S. dollar in the form of sanctions, could backfire. But Yellen says that won’t happen until another currency is ready to replace it. The U.S. has overplayed its imperialist hand with regard to sanctions, the reserve currency, and the military-industrial complex. According …



Read More...