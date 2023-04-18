US Sovereign Risk Nears Record High; Yield Curve Screams Recession As VIXtermination Continues

Today was about the 'good' China data (GDP better than expected, helped by domestic demand), the 'bad' US data (building permits - implicitly forward-looking - much worse than expected), and the ugly (hawkish-ish Fed head Bostik - one more hike and hold for long time, no hint of cuts at all; and St. Louis Fed's Bullard reiterated his call for higher U.S. interest rates to combat inflation, saying he's not worried about a banking crisis and doesn't see a recession taking place anytime soon).

But the big one was the sound & fury beginning to build around the debt ceiling debacle with the T-Bill curve getting a bit wild...

And the US Sovereign credit risk spread hovering right at record highs...

Given all that VIX tumbled to a 16 handle making fresh lows since Jan '22...

The yield curve (2s10s) flattened dramatically...

And stocks pumped and dumped, Small Caps lagged on the day (but are still best from Friday. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all closed unchanged-ish...

Nasdaq is lagging on the week while Small Caps lead...

Breadth remains irrelevant...

0DTE put and call traders battled against like yesterday, but unlike yesterday's late-day, today's covering left stocks unmoved...

Source: SpotGamma

Overall, US Treasuries were mixed today with the short-end underperforming (2Y +1.5bps, 30Y -2.5bps)

The odds of a 25bps hike in May held their post-SVB highs at around 88%...

The Dollar drifted lower

Bitcoin bounced back above $30,000 today after yesterday's selloff...

Gold managed small gains today, after dipping down towards $2000...

Having found support at $80, WTI bounced back to end the day unchanged ahead of tonight's API data...

Finally, the NY Fed recession probability model is flashing red...

...and it has never given a false signal at this level.