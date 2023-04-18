You’re Not Going To Believe The Level Of Idolatry In Which These Trump Supporters Engage (Video)

If you thought the idolatry of Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah was bad, wait till you see these videos! It’s incredible to me how men will literally pray and worship another man, namely Donald Trump. In this episode, we’ll take a look at a couple of videos, including dealing with those who attempt to justify …



Read More...