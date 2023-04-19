9 Ways To Share The Gospel With Minimal Effort

April 19, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Yes, Jesus commanded us to "go into all the world and preach the Gospel," but sometimes it's really hard. The busyness of life, binge-watching shows, and arguing with people on social media can fill up your day to the point where there just isn't any time left for telling people about the Good News. Thankfully, there are ways you can preach the Gospel while hardly exerting any effort at all!



Read More...