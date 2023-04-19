BEASTMODE: Hawley Says Mayorkas Responsible For Putting Thousands Of Children Into ‘Indentured Servitude’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) called on Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for overseeing a sharp rise in child labor by illegal immigrant minors. The post BEASTMODE: Hawley Says Mayorkas Responsible For Putting Thousands Of Children Into 'Indentured Servitude' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



