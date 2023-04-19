Brickbat: Good Golly!

April 19, 2023

In Essex, England, a half dozen police officers raided a pub and seized 15 golly dolls. The golly, also known as golliwog, is a cartoon character created in the 19th century based on blackface minstrel characters. The character was once widely used in advertising, and the dolls were popular children's toys but are now seen as racially offensive. The police department said a customer had complained about the dolls and they are investigating a possible hate crime.

