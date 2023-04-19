Fetterman Says ‘Disaster’ Debate With Oz Triggered ‘Seismic’ Shift Into Depression
April 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Democratic senator John Fetterman (Pa.) acknowledged that campaigning after a stroke—and particularly the October 2022 debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz—caused a "seismic" shift in his mental health that led to his hospitalization. The post Fetterman Says ‘Disaster’ Debate With Oz Triggered ‘Seismic' Shift Into Depression appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments