Fetterman Says ‘Disaster’ Debate With Oz Triggered ‘Seismic’ Shift Into Depression

April 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic senator John Fetterman (Pa.) acknowledged that campaigning after a stroke—and particularly the October 2022 debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz—caused a "seismic" shift in his mental health that led to his hospitalization. The post Fetterman Says ‘Disaster’ Debate With Oz Triggered ‘Seismic' Shift Into Depression appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...