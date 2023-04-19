The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Florida Education Board Extends Ban on Gender Identity Lessons

April 19, 2023   |   Tags:

(Reuters)—Florida education officials on Wednesday voted to prohibit virtually any classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in all public school grades, expanding on a law signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis that barred such lessons for elementary-age students. The post Florida Education Board Extends Ban on Gender Identity Lessons appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x