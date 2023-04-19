The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

MTG Torches Swalwell for Alleged ‘Sexual’ Fling with Chinese Spy, Gets Counterattack Entered Into Record

April 19, 2023

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is often accused of being rough around the edges, but that does not make her tactics in regard to fighting back against Democrats […] The post MTG Torches Swalwell for Alleged 'Sexual' Fling with Chinese Spy, Gets Counterattack Entered Into Record appeared first on The Western Journal.


