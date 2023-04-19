Republicans Rally Behind Donald Trump - The List Is Growing

Authored by Caden Pearson via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) on Tuesday joined the growing list of Republicans endorsing former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election after a positive meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) at the Protect Children's Innocence press event outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 20, 2022. (Terri Wu/The Epoch Times)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the House Republican from Texas emphasized his belief that Trump’s proven track record and commitment to putting America first make him the best candidate for the GOP nomination.

“I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing,” Gooden said.

Gooden portrayed the former president as a “tireless” and persistent fighter who supports American jobs and the economy, and stands up against illegal immigration. Gooden also highlighted Trump’s support for the military and veterans, as well as his opposition to the “dangerous socialist agenda” promoted by the radical left.

“I wholeheartedly endorse President Donald J. Trump for the 2024 presidential election and vow to fight alongside him to reclaim our country from the leftist forces that threaten to destroy it,” Gooden said. “Together, we will ensure a prosperous and secure future for our great nation.”

Florida Republicans Endorsing Trump

Gooden joins a growing list of House Republicans backing the former president for the Republican nomination, including seven members from Florida who’ve backed Trump over DeSantis.

This week, Republican Reps. Greg Stuebe, John Rutherford, and Brian Mast joined Cory Mills, Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, and Matt Gaetz, who already endorsed Trump.

Steube told Newsmax on April 17 that Trump is “the only person that can reverse on day one all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration.”

“We need to right all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happen in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that the America First agenda stands for, and that is one person, Donald Trump,” Steube said.

“I’m honored to add my endorsement to the long list of endorsements for President Trump,” he added.

Donalds, who publicly endorsed Trump earlier this month, declared him the only leader who can get America “back on track” and provide the strength and resolve to “make America great again.”

Other Endorsements

Trump has received more than 39 endorsements from House Republicans, the most of any declared candidates, according to Ballotpedia.

He also gained the support of seven senators and one governor, Henry McMaster of South Carolina.

On April 13, Trump picked up his seventh Senate endorsement from Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.). Budd said America was stronger and safer under Trump but, in contrast, had become “a nation in decline” under President Joe Biden. This echoed Trump’s remarks in November when he announced his candidacy.

“That’s why I endorse Donald J. Trump for President,” Budd said. “Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace.”

The six other GOP senators who have endorsed Trump’s presidential bid are Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

Trump has garnered a diverse array of endorsements from House Republicans spread across 16 states, with the largest number of endorsements coming from Texas, which had 12 as of April 13, according to Ballotpedia, which updates its statistics weekly.

South Carolina has four endorsements for Trump, while Arizona has three; the remaining states have one to three endorsements each: Alabama, two; Colorado, one; Georgia, one; Illinois, two; Indiana, one; Louisiana, one; New Jersey, one; New York, two; Ohio, three; Tennessee, one; West Virginia, one; and Wyoming, one.

Meanwhile, DeSantis, who has not announced his candidacy but has been spending time in early primary states, has so far received two House GOP endorsements from Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

While DeSantis has support among Republican voters, recent polls have consistently placed him second behind Trump in a possible 2024 Republican primary matchup.

The latest endorsements of Trump come shortly after the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into hush-money payments to adult entertainment actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Trump, who has maintained his innocence, has stated that Bragg has “no case” against him.