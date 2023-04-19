The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Supreme Court Extends Block on Abortion Pill Curbs by Two Days

April 19, 2023   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday extended by two days a temporary block on limits set by lower courts on access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug's federal regulatory approval. The post Supreme Court Extends Block on Abortion Pill Curbs by Two Days appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


