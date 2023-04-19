The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘This Was a Riot’: Protesters Detonate Smoke Bomb, Burn Effigy at Debate on Transgenderism

April 19, 2023

Protesters disrupted a debate on transgenderism at the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, detonating a smoke bomb and burning a dummy featuring the face of one of the debate's speakers. The post 'This Was a Riot': Protesters Detonate Smoke Bomb, Burn Effigy at Debate on Transgenderism appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


