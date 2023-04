Turbulence on Airplanes Is Increasing Due to Climate Change, NBC Says

April 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Severe air turbulence is the newest addition to the growing list of phenomena caused by climate change, according to a segment aired Wednesday on NBC's Today Show. The post Turbulence on Airplanes Is Increasing Due to Climate Change, NBC Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...