Washington Is Determined To Turn Taiwan Into The Next Ukraine

April 19, 2023

Bloomberg has reported that the US has struck a deal to sell 400 ground-based Harpoon missiles to Taiwan, which will increase tensions with China. It looks as if, as the Ukraine war is lost, the Biden Administration - backed by Republicans - are looking for a "new" Ukraine. Also today: Peace is breaking out in the Middle East as the US is looking more and more irrelevant. Finally: Germany shoots itself in the head. Again. Tune in to today's Liberty Report:



