The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Why Are Thousands Of Chinese Men Suddenly “Migrating” Across Our Southern Border? (Video)

April 19, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Vast numbers of Chinese citizens are illegally crossing our border with Mexico.  The U.S. Border Patrol is able to apprehend some of them, but thanks to the Biden administration once they are processed most of them are given “notices to appear” and are then freely released into our communities.  That means that they are running …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x