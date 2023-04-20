‘Christians Are The Same As The Taliban!’ Says Actress Who Would Be Stoned To Death By Taliban

April 20, 2023

NEW YORK, NY — Watchers of the popular daytime talk program The View were treated to more insightful commentary on global issues this week, as guest Patti LuPone informed the show's audience that there is no difference between Christians and the Taliban, despite the fact that she would have been silenced, prevented from receiving an education, not allowed to uncover her face, and in all likelihood, already executed by the oppressive Islamic regime in Afghanistan.



