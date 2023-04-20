Court Decision Puts Pressure on Biden to Reignite Gas Stove War

President Joe Biden is facing increased pressure to ban gas appliances after an appeals court struck down a California city's natural gas ban, a ruling that could imperil similar local policies should Biden fail to take federal action. The post Court Decision Puts Pressure on Biden to Reignite Gas Stove War appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



