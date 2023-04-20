The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Court Decision Puts Pressure on Biden to Reignite Gas Stove War

April 20, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden is facing increased pressure to ban gas appliances after an appeals court struck down a California city's natural gas ban, a ruling that could imperil similar local policies should Biden fail to take federal action. The post Court Decision Puts Pressure on Biden to Reignite Gas Stove War appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x