The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Feminist Head of Women’s History Museum Accused of Covering Up Sexual Harassment

April 20, 2023   |   Tags:
The Smithsonian’s woke museums need to go. It never fails. I’ve pointed out that Kamala Harris had a history of covering up sexual harassment. So did a number of other top Democrat feminists. Like most forms of leftism, identity politics offers the power to commit the abuses it claims to fight. Why should the Smithsonian’s …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x