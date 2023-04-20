Funding The Control Grid Part 4: The Technology Framework
April 20, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYWe are building our own digital prison. The technological panopticon developing all around us enables centralized power, control, and visibility over every aspect of our lives. With our hard-earned taxpayer dollars and mountains of debt, we are funding the construction of a digital control grid designed to enslave us. This technological control grid consists of …
