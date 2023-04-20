The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Funding The Control Grid Part 4: The Technology Framework

April 20, 2023   |   Tags:
We are building our own digital prison.  The technological panopticon developing all around us enables centralized power, control, and visibility over every aspect of our lives.  With our hard-earned taxpayer dollars and mountains of debt, we are funding the construction of a digital control grid designed to enslave us. This technological control grid consists of …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x