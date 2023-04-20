Lawsuit Filed Against Catholic Hospital In Murder Of Down Syndrome Teen (Video)
April 20, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosScott Schara’s daughter Grace was targeted and murdered by hospital staff in 2021. His eyes were opened to what was going on as he began to research the cause of his daughter’s death. He joins me in this episode to talk about a recently filed lawsuit against a Roman Catholic hospital, along with several doctors …
