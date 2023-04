North Dakota Becomes 14th State To Ban Transgender Treatments for Minors

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum (R.) on Wednesday signed legislation outlawing sex change treatments for minors, making it a felony to perform a sex change surgery on a minor. The post North Dakota Becomes 14th State To Ban Transgender Treatments for Minors appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



