Oakland A’s Forced To Move After Another Homeless Camp Pops Up On First Base Line
April 20, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
OAKLAND, CA — A historic change is set to take place in the landscape of Major League Baseball, as the Oakland Athletics announced plans to purchase land in Las Vegas, Nevada to build a new stadium and relocate. Insiders report that the final decision was made after yet another homeless camp appeared along the first base line during the team's most recent homestand.
