Police Refuse to Apologize for Brutalizing Innocent Woman, Costing Taxpayers Thousands

April 20, 2023
All the officer had to do was apologize, and the victim would’ve reduced the settlement amount, but the department refused. Baton Rouge, LA — In yet another glaring example of the police state’s sheer arrogance and utter disregard for accountability, attorneys representing the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) blatantly refused a request for police to …


Tags:
