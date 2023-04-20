"Say Goodbye To Awkward Dates": GPT-4 Powered Smart Glasses Tell You What To Say

Students at Stanford University have developed smart glasses that provide users with appropriate responses for conversations through an optics lens connected to a smartphone running OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model.

Stanford student Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang tweeted the smart glasses are called "rizzGPT -- real-time Charisma as a Service (CaaS) ... it listens to your conversation and tells you exactly what to say next ... built using GPT-4, Whisper and the Monocle AR glasses."

He said, "Say goodbye to awkward dates and job interviews."

— Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang (@bryanhpchiang) March 26, 2023

Chiang explained the monocle-like device can "clip onto any pair of glasses + has a camera, microphone, and high-res display."

OpenAI's speech recognition software, Whisper, runs in the background on the phone and allows the glasses to show proper responses to say in a matter of seconds to its wearer.

The Stanford student provided a diagram of how the technology works.

