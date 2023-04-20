The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Speak The Truth: Don’t Let The Government Criminalize Free Speech

April 20, 2023
“If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”—George Washington What the police state wants is a silent, compliant, oblivious citizenry. What the First Amendment affirms is an engaged citizenry that speaks truth to power using whatever peaceful means are available to us. Speaking …


