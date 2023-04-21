Attorney General Merrick Garland Lied Under Oath

Merrick Garland lied under oath to congress and a whistleblower has proof. Tucker Carlson: AG Garland | Hunter Biden IRS Investigation (Whistleblower) and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Double Standards pic.twitter.com/aevfs5BH2a — Pastor A.B. Harris (@pastorabharris) April 21, 2023 So, Merrick Garland lied under oath to congress and a whistleblower has proof. That …



Read More...