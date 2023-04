Biden To Announce Reelection Bid on Gruesome Anniversary

President Joe Biden is likely to announce his reelection campaign on April 25, the 231st anniversary of the first execution carried out by guillotine, the iconic instrument of socialist terror. The post Biden To Announce Reelection Bid on Gruesome Anniversary appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



