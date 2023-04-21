The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Goes Full Communist: Utilities to Base What They Charge on How Much You Make

April 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,
California Goes Full Communist: Utilities to Base What They Charge on How Much You Make The state of California is implementing full Marxism before our very eyes under the guise of “equity.” And so now there can be no possible doubt if there ever was for anyone: instituting Communism has been what “equity” initiatives have …


