Cops Not Charged After Handcuffing Dad Who Needed Help & Suffocating Him To Death (Video)

Despite video showing police handcuffing an unarmed father of two and kneeling on him until he died of asphyxiation, no officers will be charged. Stockton, CA — Shayne Sutherland was a father of two, a peewee football coach, and worked at the local union. He also had mental health issues and struggled with substance abuse. …



