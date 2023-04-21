The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cops Not Charged After Handcuffing Dad Who Needed Help & Suffocating Him To Death (Video)

April 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Despite video showing police handcuffing an unarmed father of two and kneeling on him until he died of asphyxiation, no officers will be charged. Stockton, CA — Shayne Sutherland was a father of two, a peewee football coach, and worked at the local union. He also had mental health issues and struggled with substance abuse. …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x