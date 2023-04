Dennis Prager Says Porn Didn’t Cause Issues In Any Of His 3 Marriages

April 21, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — Still embroiled in controversy regarding his recent statement that pornography isn't that bad if it prevents adultery, conservative pundit Dennis Prager has now clarified that pornography did not in any way contribute to the fact that he has been married three times.



