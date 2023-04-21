India Is About To Overtake China as World’s Most Populous Country, UN Says

April 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

NEW DELHI (Reuters)—India is poised to overtake China as the world's most populous nation, with almost 3 million more people than its neighbour by the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed. The post India Is About To Overtake China as World's Most Populous Country, UN Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...