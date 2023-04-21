Nashville Official: School Shooter’s Manifesto Is ‘Astronomically Dangerous’

April 21, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The FBI’s delay is part of a cover-up to keep the public from knowing about the dangers of transgenderism. For months, trans terrroist Audrey Hale had been planning to commit mass murder at the Covenant School, according to Metro Nashville PD. Nashville Official Says School Shooter’s Manifesto Is ‘Astronomically Dangerous’ By: The Epcoh Times, April 21, 2023: …



Read More...