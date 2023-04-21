NBC Retracts Story That Accused Slaughterhouse Cleaning Company of Employing Illegal Minor

April 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

NBC News has retracted a major investigative story that accused a slaughterhouse cleaning company of illegally employing a 16-year-old Guatemalan immigrant, after evidence emerged showing the worker is actually 21 years old and lied about his age to get over the border. The post NBC Retracts Story That Accused Slaughterhouse Cleaning Company of Employing Illegal Minor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



