The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

POS CNN Sodomite Don Lemon Guest Who Turned on His Own 84-Year-Old Grandfather, Smearing Him as a “Racist” Because He’s a Christian Male, Is an Outright SATANIST, Antifa, and BLM Communist Revolutionary

April 21, 2023   |   Tags:

The post POS CNN Sodomite Don Lemon Guest Who Turned on His Own 84-Year-Old Grandfather, Smearing Him as a “Racist” Because He’s a Christian Male, Is an Outright SATANIST, Antifa, and BLM Communist Revolutionary appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x