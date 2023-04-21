Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Censored by Facebook with ‘Fact Check’ by NATO-funded, Pro-Ukraine Group

April 21, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Not surprisingly, Facebook has slapped a “false information” warning label on a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s article, effectively stifling the spread of the piece and raising serious questions about the impartiality of so-called “independent fact-checkers.” Sy Hersh’s article, titled “Trading With the Enemy,” alleges that Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has been “skimming untold millions from the American …



Read More...