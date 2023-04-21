The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Recognizing the Need to Protect Due Process Rights, Supreme Court Gives Green Light to Lawsuit for Post-Conviction DNA Testing in Death Row Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the need to protect due process rights as it relates to post-conviction DNA testing of crime scene evidence. Weighing in before the Court in Reed v. Goertz, a case that raises concerns of racial bias and systemic injustice in Texas’ death …


