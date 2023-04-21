Tesla Raises Model X And Model S Prices Hours After Missing Q1 Margin Estimates

If you have whiplash, it may not be from traveling in a Tesla, but rather watching the price tags of the automaker's vehicles going back and forth since the beginning of the year.

Tesla is now increasing the prices of both versions of its Model S and X electric vehicles, according to a new Reuters report. The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid now cost $107,490 from $104,990 earlier, Reuters wrote. They also said the regular Model X is at $97,940, which marks about a 2.6% rise, and the Model S is at $87,490, marking a rise of about 2.9%.

Recall, the EV maker plunged yesterday after reporting earnings that disappointed Wall Street on Wednesday after market. Among the topics of discussions were the company's poor margins, occurring as a result of Tesla slashing prices consistently since the beginning of 2023. Total GAAP margin for the quarter was 19.3%, missing estimates of 21.2% and down 977 bps from 29.1% just one year ago.

Tesla closed its first quarter with record deliveries hitting over 423,000 units worldwide, but that’s still less than what the automaker produced. Tesla has used price cuts throughout the quarter, aiming to reach more of the mass market, and as Bloomberg calculated earlier this week, the latest price cut makes the Tesla Model Y nearly a third cheaper than it was at the start of the year, in part due to the introduction of a new lowest level trim.

The most recent cuts to Model X and Model S prices came on March 6, a little more than a month ago, when the company reduced the starting prices for the S and X in the US by 5.3% and 9.1%, respectively, to $89,990 and $99,990. Additionally, the higher-performance Plaid version of the Model S and X had been lowered by 4.3% and 8.3%.