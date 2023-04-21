. . . The Common Sense Case for Gold and Silver

April 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

We often post articles from “fringe” economists and doomsayers because financial tidings certainly seem to have been heading in the wrong direction ever since the pandemic started, made far worse by insane policies from the Biden-Harris regime. But not everyone has embraced the notion that the American economy is tanking, and we respect the optimism.

In fact, there are actually very good reasons to believe things are not going to fall apart completely, that we can recover quickly and turn things around. If we can survive the bad policies long enough for common sense to return to DC, the American fighting spirit and a wholesale rejection of “woke” fiscal maneuvers can help us rebound nicely in the coming years.

Recently, The Liberty Daily has taken on two precious metals sponsors. We did this because it benefits us when our readers purchase from them, but we hand-selected these two specifically because they act to benefit America. It’s shocking to learn how many companies in the industry donate to Democrats, work with the Chinese Communist Party, or both. Genesis Precious Metals and Our Gold Guy are America First companies.

It doesn’t just make sense to move wealth or retirement to precious metals if the crap is about to hit the fan. It makes sense from a long-term perspective as well. Precious metals have retained some degree of value since the dawn of humanity. If this nation and the world as a whole are going to have an economic recovery, gold and silver will play very important roles in it. That’s why central banks and entire nations are buying up as much as they can.

If things keep heading south, precious metals offer security. If things recovery, precious metals have an opportunity to appreciate considerably.

According to APMEX:

If you are concerned about the volatility of the stock market, you’re not alone. The extreme highs and lows of the stock market often lead investors towards safe-haven assets, like bullion. Historically, the Precious Metals market has an inverse relationship with the stock market, meaning that when stocks are up, bullion is down and vice versa. This inverse correlation holds firm even when the stock market has crashed. Though Gold and Silver don’t automatically rise with every fall in the stock market, history points to bullion as a hedge during stock market declines. Bullion allows you to be prepared for such catastrophes, providing you with a hedge against economic uncertainty.

But what if there’s a massive recovery? Does that mean gold and silver will tank since APMEX claims precious metals have an inverse relationship with the stock market? Not likely. As we learned during the Trump years, a rising stock market did NOT hurt precious metals prices. Gold jumped around 30% from the day Donald Trump was elected until the pandemic hit, then rose another 30% during the pandemic.

When things were good, prices moved up. When they were bad, prices still moved up.

Nobody knows if precious metals prices will continue to rise, but you’d be hard-pressed to find an economist today who’s anticipating prices will fall dramatically in the short- or long-term. The same cannot be said about the U.S. Dollar, cryptocurrency, or the stock market. Depending on who you ask, a major drop can occur sooner, later, or anywhere in between.

Gold and silver are the hedge millions of Americans are seeking in these turbulent economic times. As for those who believe we will recover, gold and silver are still the common sense play. Reach out to Genesis Precious Metals or Our Gold Guy and learn how they can help you.

