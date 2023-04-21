The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The ‘Squad’ Has Spent Over $1 Million on Private Security While Pushing To Defund the Police

April 21, 2023

Members of the progressive "Squad" have spent a combined $1 million since the start of their push to defund the police, according to a Washington Free Beacon review of campaign filings. The post The 'Squad' Has Spent Over $1 Million on Private Security While Pushing To Defund the Police appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


