UN Suggestion To Recognize Taliban Sparks Backlash, Backpedaling

April 21, 2023

Suggestions from U.N. leadership that the international body could recognize the Taliban government of Afghanistan met with strong backlash from the United States and other allies. Now the United Nations is backpedaling its statement. The post UN Suggestion To Recognize Taliban Sparks Backlash, Backpedaling appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


