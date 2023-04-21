The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US To Send Additional Troops to Djibouti in Case of Sudan Evacuation

April 21, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The United States is preparing to send a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, a U.S. official said as renewed heavy gunfire erupted on Thursday. The post US To Send Additional Troops to Djibouti in Case of Sudan Evacuation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


