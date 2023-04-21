US To Send Additional Troops to Djibouti in Case of Sudan Evacuation
April 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The United States is preparing to send a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, a U.S. official said as renewed heavy gunfire erupted on Thursday. The post US To Send Additional Troops to Djibouti in Case of Sudan Evacuation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments