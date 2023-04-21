US To Send Additional Troops to Djibouti in Case of Sudan Evacuation

April 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The United States is preparing to send a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, a U.S. official said as renewed heavy gunfire erupted on Thursday. The post US To Send Additional Troops to Djibouti in Case of Sudan Evacuation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...