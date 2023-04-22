Oversight Committee Has Evidence of Biden Family Connections to Human Trafficking of Prostitutes from US, Russia, Ukraine

The real question is, does the House Oversight Committee have the backbone to push for impeachment and prosecution? Probably not. After all, there are multiple Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden that have been proposed with hardly any support. Still, this will make for “entertainment” for the political junkies out there who will fake outrage …



Read More...