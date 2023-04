Pentagon Expert Testifies on Video Showing Speeding UFO in Combat Zone: ‘I’m Concerned’

April 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Declassified video of an unidentified object zipping above a Middle East combat zone last year is a puzzle, an expert told Congress this week. The footage, shot from an American […] The post Pentagon Expert Testifies on Video Showing Speeding UFO in Combat Zone: 'I'm Concerned' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...