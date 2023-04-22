The Senate Report on COVID-19 Origins Disregards the Most Important Question
April 22, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYSlightly more than three years after the name “COVID-19” was coined for a novel coronavirus that infected the world, we still have more questions than answers. A bombshell report has just been released by the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. The report, Muddy Waters: The Origins of Covid, is the result of …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments