Americans Hoping Biden Makes It 2 More Years After ‘Embarassing’ Video of Kamala Harris Goes Viral

April 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Kamala Harris just proved why she’s President Joe Biden’s best friend in Washington. Even liberal Americans have to be embarrassed by Biden’s seemingly limitless capacity for oddball behavior and willingness […] The post Americans Hoping Biden Makes It 2 More Years After 'Embarassing' Video of Kamala Harris Goes Viral appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...